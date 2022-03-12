India-Sri Lanka Test match in Bengaluru: Full list of parking restrictions

Ahead of the second Test at Bengaluruâ€™s Chinnaswamy Stadium, heavy crowds are expected in Bengaluru's Central Business District.

news Karnataka

With the second Test match of the series set to be a day-night affair between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluruâ€™s Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, heavy crowds are expected in the cityâ€™s Central Business District. In light of this, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory for parking of vehicles as well as for pedestrians, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. The Test match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Saturday, March 12, and go on till March 16.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, parking of vehicles along certain roads surrounding the Chinnaswamy stadium has been prohibited from noon till 11.30 pm from March 12 to March 16. These roads include both sides of the Queens Road-Balekundri Circle-Queens Circle on MG Road, Queens Circle to Cauvery Junction, Link road from MG Road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand (both ways), SBI Circle (St Markâ€™s Road) to Ashirvadam Circle, MG Road to St Markâ€™s Road via Museum Road and Residency Road, Queens Circle to Hudson Circle via Kasturba Road, Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Circle via Mallya Road, Kings Road-Press Club-Bal Bhavan Fountain inside Cubbon Park, Queens Circle to Vittal Mallya junction via Lavelle Road, and Siddalingaiah Circle to Vittal Mallya junction via Bishop Cottons Girlsâ€™ School.

Further, police said that parking along CTI Circle (Cubbon Road) to Dickenson Road, on both sides, is completely prohibited during these five days, and instead buses will ply from Kamaraj Road junction to Dickenson Road junction.

However, while parking on the aforementioned roads is prohibited, alternative parking arrangements have been made. Those wanting to attend the Test match can park their vehicles at the St Josephâ€™s Indian High School and St Josephâ€™s European School (on Museum Road) grounds. Parking arrangements have also been made on the first storey of the Shivajinagar bus stand. Further, members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) can park their vehicles at Bowring Institute.

With heavy traffic congestion expected as the much-awaited Test match begins, the traffic police have advised spectators going to watch the match to use Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses or the Metro.