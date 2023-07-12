India saw 400 incidents of violence against Christians this year, says rights watchdog

The report by the United Christian Forum shows that an average of more than two hate crimes occurred daily this year.

Human rights watchdog organisation United Christian Forum (UCF) has recorded 400 incidents of targeted violence against Christians in different parts of the country in the first 190 days of this year. Data released by the UCF on Tuesday reveals the cases have almost doubled compared to the same period last year. By July last year, 274 incidents were recorded compared to 400 this year.

The report is based on the information collected by the UCF helpline, a toll-free number launched in January 2015 to help Christian victims of communal violence access legal remedies. The report is a compilation of a range of incidents including the disruption of prayers, attacks against believers, attacks/abuse directed at pastors and their family members, and vandalisation of churches.

The report also shows that an average of more than two hate crimes occurred daily this year. There was a marked spike in June 2023, when an average of three incidents were recorded daily. According to the UCF data, Uttar Pradesh topped the list among the 23 states studied, with 155 incidents so far this year. The UCF data also reveals that the highest number of attacks took place in the month of June this year. There were 88 attacks against Christians in June, followed by 66 incidents in March, 63 in February, and 62 in January.

In north India, Uttar Pradesh is followed by Chhattisgarh with 84 incidents, Jharkhand with 35, Haryana with 32, and Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with 21 and 12 incidents respectively. In the south, the data shows a decline in numbers when compared to last year. Karnataka recorded 10 incidents and Tamil Nadu three this year, while Andhra Pradesh recorded only one attack. Kerala and Telangana are not on the list. Last year, up until November 11, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had both recorded 30 attacks each, whereas Andhra witnessed six and Telangana four. Zero incidents were reported from Kerala and Puducherry.

The report, overall, indicates that the number of attacks against Christians is still on the rise. According to the UCF data, a total of 147 incidents had been reported when the helpline number was launched. The graph shows a steady increase in attacks until the pandemic hit the country in 2020, when 279 incidents were recorded. As many as 292 attacks were reported in 2018, and 328 in 2019.

In the post-pandemic years, the data once again shows an increase in the attacks with 505 such incidents being registered in 2021. The year 2022 recorded the all-time highest number of violence against Christians, with 599 such cases.