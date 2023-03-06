India’s Prabhat Koli becomes youngest swimmer to complete Oceans Seven challenge

Prabhat swam across Cook Strait in New Zealand on Wednesday, March 1, and covered a distance of 28 kilometres in 8 hours and 41 minutes.

news Swimming

Open water-long distance swimmer Prabhat Koli (23) from Mumbai has emerged as the world’s youngest athlete to achieve the rare feat of completing the Oceans Seven challenge. Amid inclement weather, Prabhat swam across Cook Strait in New Zealand on Wednesday, March 1, and covered a distance of 28 kilometres in 8 hours and 41 minutes. Overall, he is the 22nd person to complete the challenge.

Oceans Seven is an open water swimming challenge where only a handful of swimmers have completed all seven swims. Prabhat, being the youngest to accomplish the feat, has been recognised by the World Open Water Swimming Association and the Marathon Swimmers Federation.

Oceans Seven comprises English Channel (between England and France), North Channel (between Ireland and Scotland), Molokai Channel (between Molokai and Oahu, Hawaii), Catalina Channel (between Santa Catalina island and California), Straits of Gibraltar (between Spain and Morocco), Cook Strait (between North and South islands of New Zealand), and Tsugaru Strait (between Honshu and Hokkaido, Japan).

Calling it the best moment in his swimming career spanning over 15 years, he said conquering the ultimate challenge of Oceans Seven has been a dream for many professional swimmers across the globe, according to a report in the Times of India. Expressing his happiness at completing the task, he said the years of training under different circumstances have paid off. Prabhat is a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award - the country’s highest adventure award.

His father Raju, said the challenge requires years of planning and effort to succeed. “It was worth trying the final assault after gruelling preparation lasting several months. We are relieved now. I feel proud to witness a rousing reception that was arranged by the high commissioner of India to New Zealand,” he told ToI.