India’s GDP contracts by record 23.9% in April-June quarter

This is the country’s worst performance since it started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

Money Economy

With all of the first quarter of the 2020-21 year being during the lockdown, the economy sharply contracted with the GDP in the April-June quarter contracting by 23.9%, as opposed to a growth of 5.2% in the corresponding quarter last year. This is the country’s worst performance since it started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

A GDP contraction not only indicates the economy's movement towards a recession, but also underlines the reduction in purchasing power along with lower taxes for the government, higher defaults on debt and falling Capex spends.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) of GDP estimates for the April-June quarter, the GDP for Q1 at constant prices is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20.

“GDP at Current Prices in the year Q1 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 38.08 lakh crore, as against Rs 49.18 lakh crore in Q1 2019-20, showing a contraction of 22.6% as compared to 8.1 percent growth in Q1 2019-20,” said the government.

For the previous quarter, the GDP growth slowed to 3.1%. The economy was staring at a slowdown even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with the GDP hitting a six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September period of last year. India's FY20 GDP had declined to 4.2% from 6.1%in FY19, the slowest in the last 11 years.

In a statement, the central government said that restrictions were imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 from March 25 and though the restrictions have been gradually lifted, there has been an impact on the economic activities as well as on the data collection mechanisms. “The timelines for filing statutory returns were also extended by most regulatory bodies. In these circumstances, the usual data sources were substituted by alternatives like GST, interactions with professional bodies etc. and which were clearly limited.”

It added that the estimates are likely to undergo revisions in due course, as per the release calendar.

The estimates for this quarter were based on agricultural production for the Rabi season ending June, estimates of production targets from the livestock sector, Index of Industrial Production, and more.

“Performance of key sectors like Transport including Railways, Road, Air and Water Transport etc., Communication, Banking and Insurance during the period April-June 2020-21 has been taken into account while compiling the estimates. Performance of the corporate sector during April-June 2020-21 based on data received from BSE/NSE has been taken into account,” it said.

Rating agencies had been predicting a contraction in GDP, with Crisil saying in May that India was facing its worth recession to date. It predicted that the economy will shrink by 5% in FY21 and had predicted that the first quarter would see a contraction of 25%.

The contraction is also expected to be one of the worst among the G20 countries. In the June quarter, UK’s economy saw a 21.7% year-on-year plunge, which was its deepest recession on record.

The government maintained in the beginning of the pandemic that India is likely to be resilient and the economy wouldn’t be impacted. However, briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.