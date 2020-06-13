India’s food price inflation increased 9.28% year-on-year in May 2020



India's consumer food price index stood at 9.28% in May 2020, the government announced on Friday.

However, the National Statistical Office did not share the full set of data on Consumer Price Index or retail inflation due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The CFPI's readings measure change in retail prices of food product.

"All India year-on-year inflation rates for Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of May 2020 for 'Rural, Urban and Combined' sector are 9.69%, 8.36% and 9.28%, respectively," the NSO said.

In sequential comparative terms, the CFPI reading rose in May to 151.9 from 151.7 in April 2020.

In March, the food inflation had eased to 8.76%, compared with 10.81% recorded in February 2020 and 0.30% in the corresponding period of last year.

"In view of the continued limited transactions of products in the market in the month of May, 2020 as well, it has been decided to release the Price Movement of Sub-groups or Groups of CPI, following the principles of adequacy...," the NSO said.

Meanwhile, contraction in all major sectors such as manufacturing, mining and electricity on the back of Covid-19 outbreak lead to a plunge in India's factory production in April 2020.

Accordingly, the factory output plunged by a whopping (-) 55.5 on a YoY basis in April from a growth of 3.2% during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Besides, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation revised March figures. The latest data showed a crash of (-) 18.32% during March.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, 2020, where a number of responding units have reported NIL production," the ministry said.

"Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April 2020 with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP."