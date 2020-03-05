India’s economic slump may extend for two quarters amid coronavirus outbreak: Report

As per a Bloomberg Intelligence report, the economy is expected to make a sharp recovery after Q1 of 2020, aided by a global rebound and favourable domestic factors.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak happened, India’s growth was hampered by a prolonged slowdown. But even though the economy is less exposed to global supply chains and is largely driven by domestic demand, India won’t escape unaffected, says a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The report points out that while efforts were underway to revive growth through monetary easing which raised hopes of a recovery, India’s slump is likely to continue into the current and following quarter. This is because the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a bigger risk following its spread to other countries. Post this, a delayed recovery will start taking shape, Abhishek Gupta, India Economist – Bloomberg LP says in the report.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth estimate for Q4 fiscal 2020 has been lowered to 4.5% year on year from 5.4%, based on the results of large-scale economic model of India’s GDP and rural economy. This implies that growth for fiscal 2020 is set to slow to 5% from 6.1% in fiscal 2019.

For FY21, Abhishek expects growth to recover marginally to 5.6%, lower than the earlier estimate of 6%. He adds in the report that the forecast is based on the current financial distress caused by the virus, supply-side disruptions that are likely to start appearing next quarter, and an assumption that China’s outbreak and isolated outbreaks in other economies extend into the next quarter.

Pointing out that there is little upside to the forecast for fiscal 2021, the report says there is substantial downside risk if the outbreak becomes more severe and causes a deeper global shock -- resulting in increased travel restrictions, quarantines, supply chain disruptions and loss of consumer and investor confidence.

The report adds that a worst-case scenario would be if India -- which has reported 29 cases of coronavirus so far -- were to experience a large outbreak itself.

“The virus is imparting a combination of negative shocks to the domestic economy -- a financial shock through stock market contagion that has already shaved off roughly 8% of market capitalisation in the NIFTY index, a hit to exports from reduced Chinese and global demand, and an impact on India’s production supply chain,” Abhishek says in the report.

The financial shock is likely to exert an impact by hurting consumer and investor confidence. Increased stock market volatility could slow fundraising through the equity market and delay new investment plans.

There will be a demand shock, but it is likely to be limited, the report says. Indian companies are not well integrated into global supply chains. Non-oil exports account for less than 10% of GDP. The report estimates that a slowdown in China’s growth to 1.2% year on year this quarter will cut about 0.4 percentage points from India’s GDP growth.

Import data for January did not show any signs of supply chain disruptions in terms of lower imports from China. With travel curbs being imposed only in February, the impact of supply chain disruptions is expected to show up next quarter, the report adds.

Compared to the impact on other global economies that are more widely integrated into global supply chains and more dependent on Chinese tourism, the impact on India is likely to be limited. Domestic factors responsible for the economic downturn have either been abating in recent months or are being addressed through policy measures. This is likely to act as a cushion against the blow from the virus shock, the report states. The drop in commodity prices has also helped India, as a big commodity importer, to reap benefits.

The report concludes that India’s slowdown is likely to continue till the next quarter, post which the economy is expected to make a sharp recovery, aided by a global rebound and favourable domestic factors.