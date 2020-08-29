India’s aviation regulator drafts rules for usage of in-flight WiFi

Draft rules state that Wi-Fi may be made available in-flight after the plane reaches an altitude of over 10,000 feet.

Money Aviation

The Centre had given its nod to introduce Wi-Fi on airlines in March, and it may soon be reality. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its draft rules, said that Wi-Fi may be made available in-flight after the plane reaches an altitude of over 3,000 metres or 10,000 feet.

The draft rules state that personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as phones, laptops and smartwatches must only be used on airplane mode and usage of WiFi also happens on this mode. Only flights that are approved by the DGCA can offer in-flight WiFi. These draft rules are now open for submissions.

“The Pilot in Command may, for any reason and during any phase of flight, require deactivation and stowage of PEDs,” the rules state.

The draft rules instruct the cabin crew to keep an eye out during the flight to ensure that the prohibitory requirements are being complied with.

It adds that electronic devices which do not intentionally transmit radio signals such as portable voice records, electronic entertainment devices, electric shavers cannot be used on board, shall not be used by any person, inside the aircraft during taxi, take-off, climb out, descent, final approach and landing phases of flight if it’s in a passenger carry on. This shall not apply to medical electronic devices such as pacemakers and hearing aid.

The aircraft operator will have to ensure that in-flight WiFi service provider is approved by the Department of Telecommunications for provision of these services during flight.

“Any violation of these requirements during the flight should be brought to the notice of the Commander by the cabin crew and recorded in the flight report book for subsequent action by the operator against the defaulting person,” the rules add.

The draft rules also state that all flight operators must develop a training program to ensure the crew is also trained on how and when electronic devices can be used on board, under what conditions would the use of internet facilities be prohibited, how to recognize, respond and report suspected PEDs interference, among others.