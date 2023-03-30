India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meeting

Meanwhile, two Covid-19-related deaths have also been reported in the same time span in the national capital.

India registered a 40% jump in Covid cases with 3016 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, March 30. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71%. There were 1,396 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the active caseload stood at 13,509.

The Delhi government called an emergency meeting after the Covid cases spiked on Wednesday. A total of 300 new Covid infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, which is a rise over Tuesday's 214 cases, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin. Meanwhile, two Covid-19-related deaths have also been reported in the same time span.

The positivity rate of the national capital has also risen to 13.79%. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 806, out of which 452 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 163 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,82,029, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,09,361 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,526. A total of 2,160 new tests -- 1490 RT-PCR and 670 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,85,433, while 141 vaccines were administered - 27 first doses, 34-second doses, and 80 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,636, according to the health bulletin.