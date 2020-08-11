India remembers young revolutionary Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary

Khudiram Bose was just 18 years old when he was executed by the British during India’s freedom struggle.

Twitter users on Tuesday paid rich tributes to one of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary, recalling his supreme sacrifice for the country's independence.

One user recalled that he was "one of the youngest martyrs in the history of India's freedom struggle, who was hanged aged less than 19. His hanging ignited the nation's fury against the British rule, inspired many a revolutionary."

Khudiram Bose was born in Bengal on August 11, 1889 and was one of the youngest revolutionaries to be hanged.

"At the time of his hanging, he was 18 years, 8 months and eight days old," one user posted.

He got the death sentence for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case.

Tribute To The Youngest Revolutionary & Great Freedom Fighter #KhudiramBose On His Death Anniversary , At The Age Of 18 Years 7 Months & 11 days he was Sentenced To Death By The British Empire,

"His Valour & Sacrifice For The Nation will always be remembered" pic.twitter.com/MBzyNxDWRa — Santhosh (@iamsanthu1995) August 11, 2020

Khudiram Bose with another Indian revolutionary Prafulla Chaki had tried to assassinate a British judge called Douglas Kingsford by throwing bombs at his carriage. But on that day, the judge was seated in a different carriage and the revolutionaries ended up killing two British women. Prafulla killed himself while Khudiram was arrested and faced a trial at the end of which he was sentenced to death, despite appeals to higher courts.

Joining the tributes was Aishe Ghosh, student president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, remembering "#khudirambose on his martyrdom day."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “Tribute to Khudiram Bose on the anniversary of his martyrdom.”

হাসি হাসি পরবো ফাঁসি, দেখবে ভারতবাসী...



শহীদ ক্ষুদিরাম বসুর প্রয়াণ দিবসে শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য



Tribute to Khudiram Bose on the anniversary of his martyrdom — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: "I pay my homage and tributes to one of the greatest sons of India, Khudiram Bose, on his birth anniversary. The youngest and fearless revolutionary walked up to the gallows smiling, for his unwavering love for the motherland just at the age of 18 and became immortal."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote on @mlkhattar: "Tributes to one of the youngest martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle Khudiram Bose ji on his Jayanti. His bravery, commitment and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations."

Many Twitter users posted throwback black-and-white pictures of the revolutionary and put out laudatory posts.

(With IANS input)