India records over 80k COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The country saw its highest single-day spike on Thursday with over 83,883 COVID cases.

India has recorded over 80,000 new cases of COVID-19 for each of the past two days, with the total number of cases surging past the 35 lakh mark as on Friday. The country recorded 83,341 fresh cases in a 24-hour period ending on Thursday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 30 lakh mark.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 39,36,747 and the number of deaths due to the virus went up to 68,472, with 1,096 people succumbing to COVID-19 on Thursday alone, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

"Less than two percent of the active cases are on ventilators; two percent are in ICUs; and less than 3.5% are on oxygen support. This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol," the Health Ministry said.

The recovery rate for patients rose to 77.15% while the fatality rate declined to 1.74% in the country. According to data, there are a total of 8,31,124 active coronavirus cases in the country which account for 21.11% of the total caseload. Over 30.37 lakh patients have now recovered from the disease in the country.

A total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested in the country as of September 3, including 11,69,765 samples on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of cases registered in India marked the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 and the 30 lakh mark on August 23.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the five states that account for 62% active cases in the country. All the states except Tamil Nadu also saw an increase in the number of active cases through the course of the week.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board.