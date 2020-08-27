India records over 75,000 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 76.2%

Thursdayâ€™s record is the highest single-day spike for the country so far.

news Coronavirus

India recorded its highest single-day record with an increase of over 75,000 cases on Thursday. The country registered 75,760 new COVID-19 cases as of 8 am on Thursday, as well as 1,023 deaths in the 24-hours period. This is the most number of cases recorded in India so far. India has now crossed the 33 lakh-mark.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in statements that there have been more than nine lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, with a cumulative total test of nearly 3.9 crores out of which 7,25,991 are active cases, while 25,23,771 have recovered so far.

Indiaâ€™s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients stood at 76.24% on Thursday, with a fatality rate of 1.83%.

There has also been a focus on the Standard of Care protocol as described in the Clinical Management Protocol of the Ministry of Health Ministry, with the availability of skilled doctors in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospitals, improvement of ambulance services and use of non-invasive oxygen, which has been proven helpful with the decrease rate in the fatality rate.

A report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that there are 10 states/UTs with better recovery rates including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, D&D and D&N, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Goa. Those with better facility rates include Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand.

According to reports, two volunteers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine, that has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune. The vaccine was administered on Wednesday at Bharati Vidyapeethâ€™s Medical College and Hospital.