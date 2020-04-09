India reaches 5,800 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra saw an increase of 117 new cases.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases across the country have crossed 5,800 and the death toll is at 170.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,484,811 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing an increase of 31,935 new cases and 1940 new deaths on April 8, and Spain having 6,278 new cases and 747 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 9:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 738 cases, with 21 recoveries and 8 deaths. The state saw an increase of 48 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 181 cases, with 28 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state saw an increase of 6 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 345 cases, with 83 recoveries and 2 deaths. The state saw an increase of 9 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 348 cases, with 9 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 34 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 453 cases, with 45 recoveries and 11 deaths. The state saw an increase of 49 cases.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1135 cases, with 117 recoveries and 72 deaths. The state saw an increase of 117 cases.

