India ranks 150 for press freedom - one of the most dangerous countries for media

A report by Reporters Without Borders, which publishes the World Press Freedom Index, states that the Indian press took a “radical” turn when PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

news Press Freedom

“With an average of three or four journalists killed in connection with their work every year, India is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for the media,” states the World Press Freedom Index 2022, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The 20th edition of the index also reveals that the Global Press Freedom Ranking of India is one among the bottom 30 among 180 countries, and the country fell to the 150th place from 142 last year.

The report also points out that the “violence against journalists, the politically partisan media and the concentration of media ownership all demonstrate that press freedom is in crisis in “the world’s largest democracy”, ruled since 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the embodiment of the Hindu nationalist right.” It adds that one journalist was killed since the beginning of 2022 and 10 were jailed.

Also Read: How the State and social media witch-hunt women journalists in India

According to the report, the state of press freedom changed “radically” after PM Modi came to power in 2014 and “engineered a spectacular rapprochement between his party, the BJP, and the big families dominating the media”. It adds, “The prime example is undoubtedly the Reliance Industries group led by Mukesh Ambani, now a personal friend of Modi’s, who owns more than 70 media outlets that are followed by at least 800 million Indians. Very early on, Modi took a critical stance vis-à-vis journalists, seeing them as “intermediaries” polluting the direct relationship between himself and his supporters. Indian journalists who are too critical of the government are subjected to all-out harassment and attack campaigns by Modi devotees known as bhakts.”

The RSF report also states that while the Indian law is protective in theory, charges of defamation, sedition, contempt of court and endangering national security are “increasingly used against journalists critical of the government, who are branded as “anti-national.” It also highlights the threats that Indian journalists face, including police violence, ambushes by political activists, criminals and corrupt politicians, and online trolls.

Read: India’s ranking on World Press Freedom Index slips to 150

“Supporters of Hindutva, the ideology that spawned the Hindu far right, wage all-out online attacks on any views that conflict with their thinking. Terrifying coordinated campaigns of hatred and calls for murder are conducted on social media, campaigns that are often even more violent when they target women journalists, whose personal data may be posted online as an additional incitement to violence. The situation is also still very worrisome in Kashmir, where reporters are often harassed by police and paramilitaries, with some being subjected to so-called “provisional” detention for several years.”