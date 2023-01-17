India-NZ ODI in Hyderabad: Over 2000 cops deployed, metro timings extended

SHE teams of Telangana police will also be present to tackle any instances of sexual harassment, Rachakonda police said.

With the India-New Zealand One Day International cricket match set to take place on Wednesday, January 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabadâ€™s Uppal, the Rachakonda police have announced preparatory measures taken by them. The stadium has a seating capacity of 39,000, and over 40,000 people including spectators, officials on duty, media persons and others are expected to visit the stadium. Nearly 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in the stadium from various departments. A total of 300 CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the stadium, police said.

Police personnel will be deployed from the security wing (250), traffic police (403), law and order (1091), Telangana State Special Police or TSSP (four platoons), armed forces (6 platoons), Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations or OCTOPUS (two teams), mounted police (10) and other wings. SHE teams of Telangana police will also be present to tackle any instances of sexual harassment.

The stadium gates will be opened by 10.30 am on Wednesday. The spectators will not be allowed to carry most belongings into the stadium other than their mobile phones. Spectators have been asked not to carry laptops, cameras, banners, water bottles, electronic devices, matches, cigarettes, lighters, pens, coins, any sharp metal or plastic objects, helmets, batteries, binoculars, perfume, bags, and edible items. People have also been warned not to exchange passes or accreditation cards with anyone.

Four mobile technicians will be deployed at each gate of the stadium to check spectatorsâ€™ mobile phones. Vendors inside the stadium have been asked to sell items while adhering to rates prescribed by authorities. After the match ends, people will be allowed to leave in a phased manner. Rachakonda police also said that Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) authorities have extended their timings till 1 am.

