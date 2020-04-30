‘India needs Rs 65,000 crore to save the poor’: Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi

In a conversation with Rahul Gandhi, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said that the country needs to both fight the virus, while working to reduce its consequences on the economy.

India will require approximately Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor in the form of direct cash benefits, former governor Raghuram Rajan said in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

This was part of a dialogue broadcast on Congress' social media handles where Rajan, who was in the US, spoke on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Rahul Gandhi.

According to Rajan, rather than aiming for 100% success (zero cases), the country needs to open up the economy in a measured but fast manner so that people start having jobs.

"We have to be cleverer about opening up. We need to open up in a measured way but as fast as possible so that people start having jobs. We don't have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long. Being a relatively poor country, people start out with significantly lower reserves," Rajan said.

Several people across industries have lost their jobs and all sources of income and a large chunk of these people also haven't been able to receive any support from the government.

Given that India’s GDP is Rs 200 lakh crore, Rajan said that Rs 65,000 crore isn’t that much and this must be done to save the lives of the poor.

Rajan says that the country needs to fight the virus while working to reduce its consequences on the economy.

“You have to do both right now. You can’t wait to see what happens. Because even as you are fighting the virus, the rest of the economy is atrophying in lockdown. Certainly, people need to be fed. The situation of migrants on the move, they need shelter, perhaps medical facilities too. This is something that has to be done simultaneously,” he told Rahul Gandhi.

And given that capacities and resources are limited, Rajan believes that there should be prioritisation to keep in mind the wellbeing of the people, while also keeping the economy together. Most immediately, he says, it is important to keep people well and alive and ensure that food is distributed to all.

This is where Rajan recommends breaking the norms to tackle this unprecedented situation while keeping in mind overall budgetary limits.

Opportunity for India

Rajan says that there will be a rethinking on everything in the global economy once the world is out of this pandemic and India could use this opportunity to make its voice heard in the global arena.

“In this situation, India can find opportunities for its industries, for its supply chains. But most importantly, we can try and mould the dialogue towards one which has greater place for more countries in the global order, a multipolar global order rather than a single or a bipolar global order,” Rajan added.

Social harmony a public good

Gandhi said infrastructure connects people and that gives opportunity, but if there is division and hatred, that disconnects people.

There is an infrastructure of division and hatred and that causes a big problem, the Congress leader said.

Agreeing with Gandhi, Rajan said, "Social harmony is a public good. Having everyone believe that they are a part of this system, an equal part of the system, is essential. We cannot afford to be a house divided especially in these times when our challenges are so big."

Those who wrote the Constitution realised that there were some issues that one were to put on a shelf and not touch because if "we got into those issues, we would spend a lot of time fighting each other," Rajan said.

Importance of decentralisation of power

Responding to Gandhi's question on whether there was a crisis of centralization, the ex-RBI governor said he believes that decentralisation is important both for bringing more local information to work and also empowering people.

Asked about the authoritarian model, which is questioning the liberal model, being on the rise in more and more places, Rajan said the central authoritarian model -- the strong figure -- in a world where one is powerless, is sometimes appealing.

"Especially if you can develop a personal rapport with that figure," he added.

"The problem with that is that the authoritarian figure can develop their own sense of 'I am the power of the people' and therefore whatever I say goes. My rules apply and not checks and balances, not institutions, not the decentralised structure. Everything should go through me'," Rajan said.

Historically, what has happened is that it has put too much weight on that centre and eventually that collapses, the economist said.

During the session, Rajan also posed a few questions to Gandhi, asking him his views on Panchayati Raj to which the former Congress chief said, "It has had a huge effect, but I'm sorry to say it is in retreat."

However, he said the southern states are doing a better job because they are more decentralised.

The northern states are centralising power, Gandhi added.

A new vision for India?

When asked about what would be the elements of the new vision that Rajan believes India needs, how it would be different from the last 30 years and what would be the pillars that would be different, Rajan said that the country needs to both create capabilities and rethink how our industrial and market ecosystems look like.

This he said after Rahul Gandhi asked the former governor what would be the elements of the new vision that India needs, how it would be different from the last 30 years and what would be the pillars that would be different.

According to Rajan, India needs to figure out how it can create new jobs of good quality.

“But in terms of challenges, it seems to me that there is certainly an administrative challenge in reaching everywhere and making sure that the level of living is enhanced. But the greater challenge to me lies in the range between the lower middle class and the middle class, which is where we need, in a huge way, jobs, good quality jobs, so that people aren't dependent on a sarkari job and the comforts that come with it,” he added.