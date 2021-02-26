India to liaise with UK govt to extradite Nirav Modi soon: MEA

The diamantine, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion PNB scam, lost his legal battle against extradition on all grounds.

The government will liaise with authorities in the United Kingdom for early extradition of Nirav Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, hours after a British court rejected the fugitive businessman's plea against being extradited to India.

The diamantine, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, lost his legal battle against extradition on all grounds as District Judge Samuel Goozee also concluded that there are no human rights concerns that his medical needs would not be addressed as per several Indian government assurances.

Replying to a query during an online media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that since the Westminster Magistrate's Court has recommended to the UK Home Secretary for Nirav Modi's extradition, "the Government of India would liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition to India."

On the request of the CBI and the ED, Modi's extradition from the UK was sought in August 2018. He was arrested and produced before the Senior District Judge at Westminster Magistrate's court on March 20, 2019.

Since then he is facing extradition proceedings while in judicial custody.

The final hearing in this case was held on January 7-8, 2021, while the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London earlier in the day pronounced that he be extradited to India to stand trial.

"Dismissing the mental health concerns raised by Nirav Modi, the judge observed that Nirav Modi conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses," Srivastava said.

In January, a special court in Mumbai has allowed Purvi Modi, Nirav Modiâ€™s sister, to become an `approver' or a prosecution witness in the PNB scam case.

Special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) V C Barde accepted her plea for turning an approver

The "position of the accused (Purvi Modi) in this case after tender of pardon is that she shall be marked as approver", the court said.

Purvi, a Belgian national, is an accused in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

"The accused staying abroad presently shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps," the court order said.

In her application for pardon, Purvi Modi said that she was not a prime accused and has been attributed only a limited role by the investigating agency.