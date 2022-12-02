India launches retail pilot to test digital rupee in 4 cities, Brazil approves bill to legalize crypto payments

Early in November, FTX declared bankruptcy after experiencing a liquidity crisis and failing to process withdrawals. Consequently, a large number of businesses in the market bore the brunt of it! The crypto community is now nervously watching for further fallout from FTX, with the spotlight trained on the likes of struggling brokerage Genesis. Apart from this gloomy crypto winter, here are the major stories for this week.

India launches retail pilot to test digital rupee in 4 cities

The Reserve Bank of India has started testing its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital rupee, in four cities - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.

The testing is with the initial participation of four banks, including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank. The pilot program will extend to nine more cities later.

The same denominations that are currently used for notes and coins will also be utilized for the CBDC. QR codes will be used to make payments to retailers, and the digital rupee will not accrue interest like currency. In October of this year, RBI announced its decision to launch CBDC.

Telegram to introduce cryptocurrency exchange, wallet

The collapse of FTX brought has highlighted the importance of decentralization and adequate transparency in the crypto domain.

Messaging app Telegram's founder Pavel Durov has announced the intention to launch a suite of decentralized cryptocurrency products, including a decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) and non-custodial wallet.

Telegram has recently sold $50 million in usernames in less than a month through its blockchain-based auction platform, Fragment.

This is not Telegramâ€™s first venture into the world of crypto, as the platform launched The Open Network and its native Toncoin (TON) token back in May 2020.

Brazil to legalize crypto as a payment method

Brazilian lawmakers have backed a complete regulatory framework for the trading and use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has approved a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method, but the passing of the bill does not make any cryptocurrencies legal tender within the country.

While this makes significant progress for crypto within Brazil, the law still requires the signature of the president of Brazil for it to be enacted.

In addition to allowing crypto as a payment method, the law enables the creation of licenses for crypto exchange platforms and for custody and management of crypto by third parties.

Central bank of Indonesia to introduce CBDC

Indonesia's central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency that will use blockchain technology, as the country sees a boom in digital transactions.

This is in line with the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) by other central banks around the globe, either in the form of retail tokens for use by consumers directly or wholesale tokens for use by banks in the financial system.

He stated that the introduction of the digital rupiah would take place in phases, beginning with wholesale CBDC for issuing, eliminating, and transferring between banks.

Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo stated that the next step will be to create a business model for the digital rupiah's financial operations and money market. Ultimately, a retail CBDC will be created for everyday use.

NFT creators earned $1 billion in royalties with OpenSea

Several DeFi sectors have thrived in 2022 despite being in one of the worst crypto winters in history.

The OpenSea NFT market has achieved remarkably in the crypto markets as creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year. These earnings do not include sponsorship revenue, engagement incentives, or grants.

OpenSea, which has long held the crown for being one of the largest marketplaces by monthly volume, has so far stood behind its continued enforcement.

The platform intends to continue supporting creators and their rights in order to present investors with the highest-quality assets.

