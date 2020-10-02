'India a holy land, now a land of rapists,' says Madras HC

The court was hearing a case related to the rape of a migrant worker from Assam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed concern about the rising cases of sexual violence in the country against women and commented that the holy 'Bharathabhoomi' (India) has now turned into "a land of rapists" where a rape occurs every 15 minutes. The court was hearing a case relating to migrant labourers, filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam. During the hearing, the advocate pointed to the rape of a migrant worker from Assam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

"I had pleaded with the court to provide shelter and care for the affected woman and also to direct the Director General of Police to set up a special investigation team headed by a Deputy Inspector General. I had also prayed to the court to direct the government to provide her financial assistance under the victims' compensation scheme," Suryaprakasam told IANS.

Suryaprakasam told the court that sexual predators are targeting women from vulnerable sections of the society, which included migrant workers. Such predators use the woman's disadvantaged position in society like poverty and lack of support due to which they are not able to get justice, he said.

He said that in the case of affected migrant workers, they would go back to their native place and the culprits would roam around free targeting their next victim.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that "Bharathabhoomi", a holy land, has now become a land of rapists, where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.

Five persons had allegedly raped a 22-year-old migrant worker from Assam in Tiruppur district. The victim was staying in Coimbatore and had approached a person called Rajeshkumar in Tiruppur for a job. The latter promised her work in Tiruppur in a garment unit and asked her to come to his residence.

Later after hunting for a job unsuccessfully, Rajeshkumar is said to have asked his brother Raju to drop her in the bus stand.

However, Raju took her to an isolated place where four of his friends were already there and they allegedly raped the woman. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the case and are hunting for the remaining three accused.