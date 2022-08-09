India fought off the British, we can throw out divisive forces: KCR

KCR was addressing a function for officials and TRS leaders on the occasion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, August 8, called upon people to condemn ‘attempts to divide society’ and to work towards enhancing the spirit of the country's independence. In an apparent reference to the BJP, the KCR said, "Some negative forces will always be there. We need not feel disheartened by them. This land has driven away the British rulers who used to say that the sun never sets on the British empire.” He also said that the country has the capacity to throw out "any black sheep that emerges amongst us".

The Chief Minister was addressing government officials and TRS leaders at the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu (celebration of 75 years of independence). Calling to the people to “safeguard” the country, he said, “We should move in the direction of enhancing the spirit of independence and the spirit of endeavour for development. I call upon you that we should also get ready from Telangana to work at the national-level, if necessary," he said.

KCR also alluded to the strike by electricity workers in the state, who are protesting the Union government’s move to enact the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Parliament. KCR lauded the efforts of officials and personnel of power utilities and also other departments in helping the State make rapid progress in various sectors, including supplying 24x7 power.

KCR also praised Mahatma Gandhi and condemned incidents and comments showing him in a poor light. Gandhi would remain the Mahatma and the attempts of "such (divisive) forces" would never succeed, he said. Further, he said that the 1982 film Gandhi, directed by Richard Attenborough, would be screened for over 20 lakh students in the state on the occasion of Independence Day.