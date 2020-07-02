India crosses 6 lakh COVID-19 cases with over 19,000 new infections in 24 hours

With 434 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 17,834.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on July 2 stands at 6,04,641 with 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,26,947 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,59,859 patients have recovered. With 434 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 17,834, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on July 2:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 94,049 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 39,856 are under treatment. 52,926 people have been discharged, and 1,264 people have died due to the disease. 3,882 new cases were reported on July 1.

â€” Karnataka has reported 16,514 coronavirus cases in total, and 8,194 people are under treatment. 8,063 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 253 deaths. A total of 1,272 new cases were reported in the state on July 1.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,593 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,130 are active. 2,436 people have recovered, and there have been 26 deaths. The state reported 151 new cases on July 1.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 15,252 coronavirus cases, and 7,897 patients are still under treatment. 6,511 have recovered and 187 deaths have been reported. 704 new cases were reported on July 1.

â€” Telangana has reported 17,357 coronavirus cases till date, of which 9,008 people are still under treatment. 8,082 people have recovered and 267 have died. The state recorded 1,018 new cases on July 1.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,80,298 cases, of which 79,075 are undergoing treatment. 93,154 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 8,053 people have passed away. The state reported 5,537 cases on July 1.