India crosses 17,000 COVID-19 cases

At least 550 people have died from the disease so far.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Cases across India have crossed 17,000 as on April 19. According to ICMRâ€™s 9 pm update on April 19, till date, around 17,615 individuals have been found COVID-19 positive.

Here are the numbers as of 10.30 am on April 19:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,477 cases. 411 people have recovered and 15 people have died due to the disease. On April 19, 105 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 390 cases. 111 people have recovered and the state has reported 16 deaths. Six new cases were reported on April 19.

â€” Kerala has a total of 401 cases, with 270 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of two cases on April 19.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 647 cases, with 65 recoveries and 17 deaths. There were 44 new cases reported on April 19 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 858 cases, with 186 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 18 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 538 new cases, taking the total to 4,203 cases, with 507 recoveries and 223 deaths.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 24,04,071 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 25,844 new cases and 1,561 new deaths on April 17, and Spain having 4,258 new cases and 410 new deaths.