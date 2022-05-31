India can expect 103% rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

A normal monsoon rainfall is within the range of 96 to 104% of the long period average. The LPA is the average rainfall over a region that has been recorded over a long period of time.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 31, announced that the crucial-for-farming southwest monsoon in the country as a whole is most likely to be normal with a quantitative forecast of 103% of the Long Period Average (LPA). A normal monsoon rainfall is within the range of 96-104% of the LPA. The IMD introduced the new LPA this April, based on rainfall data from 1971-2020 for the southwest monsoon season, replacing the data from 1961-2010. The LPA is 87 cm or 870 mm. In April, the IMD had said the country would receive normal rainfall -- 99% of the long period average.

"Quantitatively, the monsoon season (June to September) over the country is likely to be 103% of the LPA with a model error of plus/minus 4%," IMD's Director General (meteorology) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

The monsoon rain would be above normal in central and southern India (with more than 106% of LPA) while it is most likely to be normal in the northeast (with 96-106% of LPA of this region) and northwest India (with 92-108% of LPA of this region).

The IMD also issued the forecast for what is called the monsoon core zone -- which consists of most of the rain-fed agricultural regions in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha -- which, it said, would be above normal (more than 106%).

"La Nina conditions are expected to continue throughout the monsoon period. Also, we are dependent on a dynamic system. All the statistical parameters, including all multimodal ensemble forecast -- surface air temperature, surface temperature over Pacific etc -- the consensus is for normal, but not 99% but 103%," Mohapatra explained about the revised quantitative forecast compared with what was announced in April.

La Nina conditions are likely to prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and there is a possibility of development of negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions over the Indian Ocean during the monsoon season.

IOD is the difference in the temperatures of west Indian Ocean and east Indian Ocean. La Nina is associated with cooling over the central and east Pacific Ocean.

The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date. However, while the monsoon has advanced over Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal arm of the weather system was sluggish as it continued to linger just above the Andaman islands. The Extended Range Forecast issued by the IMD has suggested that the progress of the monsoon over Karnataka, Goa and entire north-east India could be slow.

All southern states/UTs have received above-normal rainfall since March to May 28: Karnataka (136%), Lakshadweep (112%), Kerala (98%), Puducherry (87%) and Andhra Pradesh (34%).

Only Telangana (minus 28%) remains rain deficient during the pre-monsoon season.