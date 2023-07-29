INDIA bloc MPs leave for Manipur to assess ground situation

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation in the violence-hit state.

Speaking to the media ahead of the departure, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "We are going to Manipur and we will split in two groups and visit the relief camps. We urge them not to stop us as we want to assess the situation there." He further said that peace and normalcy must return in the state.

"The government should try to restore peace there that is our motto," Chowdhury said, adding that the main issue in the state is the ethnic clashes and not law and order.

"It is the ethnic clashes that the whole world is talking about and the government should not try to divert the issue by comparing it to a law and order issue. The seriousness of the situation in Manipur should not be ignored by the government," he said. He also urged the government not to do politics on this issue.

"Till now, the Prime Minister has not even tried to visit Manipur. Today, after a jolt from the Opposition, the Centre has woken up."

Also hitting back at the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said: "Law and order situation has collapsed (in Manipur) but for some reason the Prime Minister cannot see the tensions."

