India advises self-quarantine for those coming from COVID-19 affected countries

This includes passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany.

news Coronavirus

The Union Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the Secretaries of the concerned ministries and departments to review the status, preparedness and management of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

The government has issued an advisory for all incoming international passengers returning to India to self-monitor their health.

"The passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period," said the advisory.

Since more than 100 countries across the world now have reported positive Covid-19 cases, travellers to these countries might possibly have come in contact with people infected by Covid-19 during their stay there, or even while in transit at airports, the government advisory said.

The government has also suspended visa given to foreigners from certain nations. "All regular visas (including e-visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before 11.03.2020 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended," the statement said.

"Regular visas (including e-visas) granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1.2.2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI)," the statement said.

The government has advised Indian citizens to refrain from travelling to France, Spain and Germany.

Over 50 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country till now. On Tuesday, 8 positive cases were reproted from Kerala, 5 from Pune and one from Bengaluru.

Read: Conversations, food and movies: How India’s first coronavirus patients survived isolation