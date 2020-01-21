Increase delivery time, don't risk drivers' lives: Bengaluru top cop to pizza chains

Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao pointed out that that food executives risk they lives by breaking traffic rules in order to deliver within the 30-minute window.

news Law and order

Have you ever sat looking at the clock eagerly, celebrating when your pizza delivery executive doesn’t make it to your door within the 30 minutes that many outlets promise? If the delivery doesn’t happen in half an hour, your food is free.

However, in a move that compels one to look at the other side of the story, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao posted a tweet on Tuesday, appealing to pizza delivery companies to increase the amount of time for pizza delivery executives. “Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mins. Am seriously considering asking pizza companies to make it 40 mins as these kids risk their lives by breaking all traffic rules,” he said.

Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. January 21, 2020

While many users posted supportive and sympathetic replies, food delivery app Swiggy also replied, but clearly missed the point. Responding to a tweet which pointed out that Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys often jump signals, and overspeed, which can put them at risk, the food delivery app tweeted a reply saying, “Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead.”/p>

Mr Swiggy Cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temirity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 21, 2020

This wasn’t appreciated by Bhaskar Rao, who threatened to take action against the management next time a Swiggy delivery executive gets into an accident. “[…] your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, your management will be behind bars,” he said.

Food delivery executives do not have an easy life, and often spend lunch or dinner hours for us, getting food to us while they eat at odd timings. A food delivery executive had told TNM for an earlier story, “I have lunch at 5pm and dinner around midnight. I feel hungry around the usual lunch time, but can’t do anything about it. We just cannot afford to take such risks during peak hours.” His 11-hour-day ends at 11 pm every day.

Many others working in food delivery forgo time with their families and loved ones because of their odd hours, and because they cannot take time off on weekends as those days are peak days for restaurants and eateries. Added to this is the hours they spend stuck in traffic and pollution, and the mistreatment and anger they face from customers for being late.

“All I can do is mutter a ‘sorry’ and assure them that I’ll be there as soon as I can. Often, I am caught in a traffic jam or in the rain. So obviously, I run late. But we cannot offer that as an excuse to the customer,” another delivery executive had told TNM.

