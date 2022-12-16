Income Tax searches at properties of Malayalam film producers

The searches were reportedly carried out to unearth "undisclosed foreign investments" of the film producers.

news Income Tax

Income Tax officials on Thursday, December 15 conducted searches at 42 locations in three states allegedly linked to some prominent Malayalam film producers, an official source told PTI. The searches were being carried out in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai to unearth "undisclosed foreign investments" of the film producers including well-known Malayalam actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran. The searches started at 8 am on Thursday and were underway until late in the night, the source told PTI.

Searches were held at the residences and offices of film producers Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen, Prithviraj Sukumaran and a few others, The Hindu reported. The searches were reportedly carried out to look into suspected tax evasion, unaccounted cash transactions, and undisclosed investments. A few distributors and financiers of the Malayalam film industry are also reportedly under the departmentâ€™s lens.

Prithviraj was recently seen on screen in Alphonse Puthrenâ€™s Gold, which was also produced by his banner Prithviraj Productions along with Listin Stephen. He also distributed the superhit Kannada film Kantara in Kerala. Antony Perumbavoorâ€™s banner Aashirvad Cinemas has produced several successful films including the Drishyam series, and Prithvirajâ€™s directorial projects Lucifer and Bro Daddy. The Anto Joseph Film Companyâ€™s recent productions include 19(1)(a), Malik and Cold Case.

