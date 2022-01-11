Income Tax returns filing deadline extended till March 15

The previous deadline for filing the returns was January 31, 2021.

The Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, January 11, extended the due date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-2022 to March 15, 2022. The last date for filing the returns was earlier December 31. A circular stated that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had provided the relaxation “on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID-19 and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.” The deadline to file tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for the 2020-21 fiscal too has been extended till February 15.

This is the third extension given for filing the income tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The government on December 31, which was the initial deadline to file the returns, had said that there was no proposal to extend the last date for the same. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said at the time that returns filed until then were more than those filed in the previous year. While the previous deadline was September 30, the CBDT had last extended the deadline in September till December 31, 2021. The CBDT cited difficulties in filing the returns on the new e-filing portal built by Infosys, which was launched on June 7.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

In September, the Union Finance Ministry had pulled up Infosys for glitches in the income tax portal, and the IT major acknowledged that some users continued to experience difficulties in accessing the site. The Bengaluru-based company had drawn flak for glitches even months after the launch of the portal in June.

In July last year, the government said that Infosys had been paid a total of Rs 164.5 crore under the project until then. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said that the Union Cabinet gave its approval on January 16, 2019, for this project at an outlay of Rs 4,241.97 crore for a total period of 8.5 years.

With IANS and PTI inputs