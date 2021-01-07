Include Kannada in ATMs, banking systems: Pro-Kannada groups warn of protests

The call for protests comes in the wake of the Kannada Development Authority’s direction to banks to include Kannada language as an option in ATMs across the state.

news Language

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organisation, has warned of protests across the state in the next 15 days if banks do not include Kannada language in ATMs and banking systems like mobile banking and net banking. The KRV’s call for protests comes in the wake of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) directing banks to include Kannada language as an option to operate the banking systems in order to make it accessible to all people residing in the state.

“This system is there in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Why not in Karnataka? If the banks do not implement this across ATMs in the state in the next fortnight, we will organise a massive protest. ATMs may be vandalised or rendered inoperable. Anything can happen and we will not be to blame,” T Narayanagowda, KRV President, said.

On Wednesday, KDA Chairman TS Nagabharana wrote to the State Level Bankers’ Committee, asking them to include Kannada language in banking systems. “We have also met with the committee members and informed them that Kannada must be included in order to make the system more inclusive. How will a farmer in interior Karnataka access ATMs and net banking if they can’t understand the language?” TS Nagabharana questioned. He said that the banking committee members have assured KDA that they would begin processes to include Kannada language as an option in ATMs to start with. “They have not given a set timeline for this yet,” he added.

Narayanagowda said that this is not the first time that the KDA or pro-Kannada groups have demanded the inclusion of Kannada in banking systems.

“Just one month ago, a farmer in Malavalli went to the State Bank of India branch there. He wanted to deposit money and asked the person at the counter. The bank employee could not speak Kannada and this farmer didn’t know Hindi. When both of them couldn’t understand each other, an argument ensued. Neither are the forms in Kannada nor do the people working in banks speak Kannada. How can you expect a farmer from Mandya to know Hindi? Shouldn’t the system be more inclusive?” Narayanagowda said, while adding that those residing in rural Karnataka have a hard time navigating through an ATM as they cannot understand English or Hindi.

Nagabharana, however, said that there was no need for protests as the banks had promised KDA that they would implement the new system at the earliest. He said that the KDA would follow up with the banking committee in another seven days and would do so regularly until the Kannada language option appears across ATMs in the state.