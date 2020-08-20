Inchpaper launches doorstep delivery of stationery items in over 50 cities

Inchpaper aims to provide a full range of stationery items starting from erasers to various teaching-learning material for students and parents.

Atom Stationery

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce startup Inchpaper has launched the facility of delivering stationery items at the doorsteps in over 50 cities and towns across India. Inchpaper aims to provide a full range of stationery items starting from erasers to various teaching-learning material for students, and parents, along with catering to the needs of working professionals and offices, at large.

Currently, Inchpaper.com is delivering the products in over 50 Tier I & II cities and towns like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Bangalore, Pune, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Trichy, etc.. Inchpapers aims to add new products and services on a regular basis.

Inchpaper, was founded in June, 2020 by entrepreneurs and stationery lovers Sonia Mehra Agarwal, Co-Founder & President, and Pulak Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO. To deliver quality products at reasonable prices, Inchpaper has developed a strong platform/ system/ network of logistics partners, suppliers, and quality range of stationery products. This helps them serve a larger audience with a vast range of products.

Inchpaper is also planning to start personalised and customised stationery. Inchpaper attends to specific needs of customers by procuring items which may not available on the website like a schoolbook set or birthday party hampers directly through emails or phone calls.

Pulak Agarwal- Co-Founder & CEO at Inchpaper, said, “We are excited to introduce Inchpaper to Indian education & corporate system in India. We are confident that with the support from vendors, partners, and consumers, we will be able to reach our product range and supply chain in big numbers to Tier III & Tier IV towns of India. Inchpaper will help and give multiple options to parents, schools & corporate offices at reasonable prices.”

As per Indian eCommerce Industry Report June 2020 by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the fastest-growing e-commerce market and expected to grow at approximately 1200% by 2026. By 2021, the Indian e-commerce industry will be worth USD 84 billion as 100% FDI is allowed in B2B eCommerce & 100% FDI under the automatic route is permitted in the marketplace model of eCommerce.