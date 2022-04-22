‘Impropriety’: Owaisi on report that BJP members handle Telangana Guv's PRO

The AIMIM chief was reacting to a tweet by a journalist that the PRO of BJP in Tamil Nadu is handling public relations for Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

news Politics

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, April 22, criticised the appointment of a BJP member as the public relations officer for Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, calling it a case of impropriety. The Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) reminded Soundararajan that the Governor is a titular head. "Appointing a BJP party member as your public relations officer is a case of impropriety," he tweeted.

The AIMIM chief was reacting to a tweet by a journalist that the PRO of BJP in Tamil Nadu is handling public relations for Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Owaisi also tweeted that this has also raised doubts about her complaints with regards to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Governor, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been complaining about the Telangana government, alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) insulted the office of Governor.

The Governor expressed her unhappiness and alleged that the Chief Minister and ministers rejected her invitations to various events at Raj Bhavan including the recent pre-Ugadi celebrations. She also slammed the state government for scrapping the Governor's customary address to the joint session of both the houses of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session. The TRS government, however, defended its move saying it was not a new session as the previous session was not prorogued.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, who is the son of KCR, said at the time that the state government respects Constitutional positions and it had nothing against the Governor. "Why will we have any problem with the Governor? If the Governor behaves like a Governor, we will definitely respect her," he had said.

Read: 'Tamilisai will be respected if she behaves like a Governor': KTR hits back

The state ministers have also found fault with the Governor for speaking like a politician. They reminded her that she is holding a Constitutional post and the Governor's post also has its limits.