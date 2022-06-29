Implement Yogi Adityanath model to tackle fundamentalism: Karnataka BJP

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel compared the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur with the killing of Harsha in Shivamogga, and said religious fundamentalism must be tackled.

news Controversy

In the aftermath of the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur over a social media post, the BJP in Karnataka has called for a “Yogi model” to be implemented in order to tackle religious fundamentalism. He also lashed out at the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, claiming that the incident was a result of “the appeasement policy of the Congress government in the state.”

"The merciless killing of Hindu tailor is a matter of shame. The killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka had also taken place on the same lines. The killers of Harsha in Shivamogga district of the state had slit his throat and sent a video of to his sister," Kateel said. He also implied that certain foreign organisations were behind Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. “There is foreign hand behind the Rajasthan incident. Such an incident had happened because of the appeasement policy of the Congress government in the state. Why is the Congress silent? It is important to know its stand when incidents like this take place,” he alleged, addressing the media on Wednesday, June 29.

The BJP has also lashed out at the Congress over the incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation. The BJP in Karnataka has condemned the Congress and started an online campaign titled "terrorist Congress," claiming that Hindus are not safe where the Congress is in power. "The Congress is a terrorist party. The main objective of Congress party is to appease fundamentalist elements. Why Congress is silent even after the inhuman incident," BJP said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Karntaka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad condemned the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. In the pretext of the crime, issuing political statements is not good, he said. “This is a country where people of all religions are living peacefully. Death must not be glorified,” he added.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed and nearly beheaded on Tuesday evening, June 28, weeks after he made a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended for her contentious remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Hours after the incident, two men — Ghouse Mohammed and Riaz — posted a video of them posing as customers and entering Lal’s shop. The two accused later released another video, in which they claimed responsibility for the attack and showed the weapon used to kill the Hindu tailor. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Udaipur police have arrested the two, and the case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

