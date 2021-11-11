IMD withdraws red alert for Chennai, but city may still see some heavy rains

The IMD said that winds and heavy rain may continue in some pockets of Chennai, but the rains may decrease.

news Chennai rains

The India Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red warning for Chennai, but has said that winds and heavy rain may continue in some pockets of the city, as the depression that lay over Bay of Bengal has begun to cross the border between south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu. Arrivals at Chennai airport, which were suspended from 1.15 pm to 6 pm, have also resumed, the Chennai airport authorities said. The airport has asked passengers to reach out to the respective airlines for updates regarding the flight timings after resumption of services.

A few places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts are expected to get heavy heavy rains, the IMD has said.

The IMD has predicted that on November 11 evening, thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur and strong surface wind with speed reaching 40-45 kmph can also be expected over Chennai and suburbs. This, however, will decrease, and Chennai will see light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours.

Also read: Video: Chennai cop carries unconscious man on her shoulders, gets him to safety

An advisory is also in place for fishermen along Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coasts, as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu has predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph off the north Tamil Nadu coast on November 11 and strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely along the south Tamil Nadu coast. On November 12, strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely over the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during this time.

According to the IMD, on November 12, thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Read our ground reports from Chennai:

In Chennai's VIP area, residents move out after struggling without food, power in rains

Ground report: In Chennaiâ€™s Ashok Nagar, homes remain flooded, cars submerged

Chennai rains: Scared of losing cars like in 2015, residents park them on flyovers

Ground report: Govt hospital in Chennaiâ€™s KK Nagar flooded, patients shifted