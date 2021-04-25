IMD warns of mid-summer thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh for next 4 days

The thunderstorms will continue in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next four days.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast mid-summer thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next four days. It forecast similar weather in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

Accordingly, for the next four days, till April 28, the thunderstorms will continue in many parts of the state. “Thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour along with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema,” a Met official said on Saturday’s forecast.

According to the Met department, a north-south trough is currently running from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu and across north interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked,” said the official statement from the IMD.

For the last few days, the southern state has been recording slightly lower temperatures after some places witnessed rainfall. On Saturday, places such as Vijayawada, Merakamudidam, Garividi, Yanam and other areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam regions have received rainfall of up to 6 cm. Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema region also received rainfall up to 6 cm in Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool and other districts.

On Friday, all the 16 monitoring stations recorded temperatures lower than 40 degree Celsius. Anantapur recorded the highest temperature at 38.7 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the impact based forecast by the IMD, there will be partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms on April 24 and April 25, whereas in the areas of Vijayawada and its neighbourhood, there are more chances of heavy rainfall.

(With IANS inputs)