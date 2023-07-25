IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra

The IMD suggested that the impact of the cyclonic circulation would cause heavy rainfall in the state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh for three days (from July 25 to 27). Under the cyclonic circulation influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the north coastal region and is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26, the IMD said. The depression is likely to move slowly from north Andhra Pradesh to south Odisha coasts. The Meteorological department has issued warnings and advised the people to stay indoors.

According to IMDâ€™s press release issued on Monday, IMD predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in north and south coastal areas including at isolated places in several districts. On Monday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) district of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall occurred at many places over Parvathipuram Manyam, Krishna districts while moderate rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and many places over Rayalaseema.

The IMD suggested that the impact of the cyclonic circulation may cause very heavy rainfall due to which in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks may be inundated. IMD said that vulnerable structures may suffer damage due to strong winds, and might even affect crops. The weather conditions may impact connectivity and also telephone networks, it said.

The IMD has also issued advisory instructions and suggested people to not not take shelter under trees. It suggested that electrical/ electronic appliances may be unplugged during heavy downpour and to stay away from water bodies, electric poles and wires.