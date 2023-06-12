IMD predicts two more days of moderate rain for Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in Chennai for the next two days until June 14. The RMC further stated that parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect moderate rainfall until Thursday, June 15. However, certain areas in Chennai have recently witnessed high temperatures, with Nungambakkam reaching a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

Recent reports indicate that several areas in Chennai, including Egmore, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Perambur, Broadway, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and T Nagar, experienced moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, June 11. The RMC's bulletin suggests that Chennai will see partly cloudy skies over the next two days, with the possibility of some areas receiving rainfall.

In contrast, parts of the state, particularly interior Tamil Nadu, are expected to face a heatwave due to soaring temperatures. The region will be characterized by hot and humid conditions. Reports suggest that the average temperature in Tamil Nadu will rise by 2 to 4 degrees, reaching as high as 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Cuddaloreâ€™s Parangipettai district at 40.5 degree Celsius, followed by Nungambakkam (40.2 degree Celsius) and Madurai (40 degree Celsius).