IMD predicts rain in parts of Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also predicted a low-pressure area to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, February 28.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains in the southern and interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the next few days till Monday. The IMD has also predicted a low-pressure area to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, February 28. This low-pressure area, according to the meteorological department, is unusual for this time of the year.

The department said that Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Cuddalore, Karaikkal, and Union Territory of Puducherry might receive isolated rains. This rainfall, according to the meteorological department is due to the easterly wind convergence.

The IMD officials also said that cyclonic circulation was likely to form over the south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around Sunday. This might influence the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman sea on Monday.

Chennai might experience partly cloudy skies and mist or haze during morning hours till Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

On March 1, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area, the IMD said. On March 2, heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Delta districts. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Thenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts, the IMD added.