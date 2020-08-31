IMD predicts more rain in coastal, south interior Karnataka this week

The weather agency further predicted fresh rainfall including thunderstorms in the coastal region of the state.

news Weather

A fresh bout of rain was forecasted in coastal and southern interior Karnataka this week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in coastal Karnataka on Sunday. "The southwest monsoon was weak over north coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka and in few places over interior Karnataka," a release by IMD said. Heavy rains and gusty wind were reported in Uttara Kannada district's Karwar since Saturday night.

The weather agency further predicted fresh rainfall including thunderstorms in the coastal region of the state this week. "Rain/thunderstorms are very likely to occur at many places over coastal Karnataka and south Interior Karnataka and at a few places over north interior Karnataka," IMD said.

According to the IMD, this is expected to continue for another week. Fairly widespread rainfall is predicted on August 31 in coastal Karnataka while widespread rainfall is predicted from September 1-4. Fairly widespread rainfall is predicted in south interior Karnataka, the weather agency's forecast stated.

The Karnataka government has estimated that a loss of Rs 4,000 crore was incurred during the monsoon this year after heavy rains affected life in 12 districts in the state. Heavy rains disrupted life in Karnataka earlier this month.

The state government had set up 92 relief camps in the affected districts for sheltering over 4,000 people. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reported that 385 houses were fully damaged and 7,238 houses partially damaged. Food crops in 89,440 hectares and horticultural crops in 51,803 hectares of land have been destroyed in heavy rains and floods as well.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will be seeking more funds for the state for flood relief works when he visits New Delhi in September.