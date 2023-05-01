IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, orange warning in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an orange warning has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. A yellow warning has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Kerala between May 2 and 4. The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.

In districts with orange warning, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours, and districts with yellow warning will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.