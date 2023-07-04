IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. As per the IMD weather report, thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur in NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, and SPSR Nellore districts between July 4 and July 5. Additionally, some areas may experience hot and uncomfortable weather conditions.

On Tuesday, July 4, heavy rain is anticipated at isolated places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR, and Nandyala districts, while lighter showers are expected in other districts.

According to the press release, Rayalaseema region is expected to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from Tuesday through Thursday. Light to heavy rainfall is likely to prevail throughout the week at several locations.

According AP Disaster Management department, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle,Kakinada, West Godavari, East Godavari, Eluru, and some parts NTR, Krishna, and Palnadu, will likely experience hot weather with maximum temperatures between 37 to 38 degrees and minimum temperatures between 25-26 degrees on Wednesday. Meanwhile southern regions of Rayalaseema districts- Chittoor, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Anantapur are likely to have pleasant weather with maximum temperatures between 28 to 39 degrees and minimum temperatures between 24-25 degrees.

On Monday, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and Kadapa districts received light to heavy rainfall. Several districts in the north and coastal regions recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees.