IMD predicts cyclonic storm near Andaman & Nicobar islands by March 21

The IMD has said that a low pressure area formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm near Andaman and Nicobar Islands by March 21.

A low pressure area formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on March 15 is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm near Andaman and Nicobar Islands by March 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Rainfall warnings have been issued over south Andaman sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands between March 18 and 22, and wind warnings have been issued from March 16 to 23. The IMD has suggested total suspension of fishing and tourism activities from March 19 to 22, and suspension of off-shore activities from March 20 to 22.

On March 18, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Andaman Sea, while on March 19, very heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places over south Andaman Sea. On March 20 and 21, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower are expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On March 22, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman Islands.

In a special message issued on March 16 afternoon, the IMD said that a low pressure area had formed over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal in the evening of March 15, and lay centered over central parts of south Bay of Bengal as of 8.30 am on March 16.

The low pressure area is likely to move east-northeastwards and become a well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around March 19 morning. After that, it is likely to move north-northwestwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands and intensify into a depression by March 20 morning, and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. It would continue to move north-northwestwards till March 22, and then move north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23, IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16, and into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea area areas during March 17 and 18. They have also been advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal from March 19 to 21, and into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands from March 19 to 22. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east central Bay of Bengal from March 21 to 23, and into northeast Bay of Bengal on March 22 and 23.

Strongs winds of upto 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16, and over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 17 and 18. Squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on March 19. On March 20, squally winds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from morning hours and would gradually increase thereafter.

Gale winds with speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on March 21, over east central Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Islands, north

Andaman and adjoining areas on March 22, and over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 23.

The sea condition is very likely to become rough over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16, and over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 17 and 18. Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on March 19, and would become very rough to high over the same region on March 20, IMD said. The sea condition is very likely to become high over Andaman Sea, southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on March 21, over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea on March 22, and over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 23.

The IMD has said that impact from the depression could include localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas, possible damage to vulnerable structures, localised landslides/mudslides and damage to crops.



