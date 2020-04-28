IMD issues yellow colour weather warning for six Kerala districts

Some districts with isolated heavy rainfall also experienced power disruptions and internet slow down.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow colour weather warning for six Kerala districts for Tuesday, predicting isolated heavy rainfall in these districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are the districts where yellow colour warning has been issued. Yellow colour code implies that the particular district administrations should stay updated about the weather conditions.

The districts with isolated heavy rainfall also experienced power disruptions and internet slow down. In parts of Thiruvananthapuram district, trees were reported to have been uprooted due to the wind.

In addition to the districts issued the yellow colour warning, IMD has also said that six other districts — Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad — will experience thunderstorms till around 7 pm on Tuesday. These six districts will also experience moderate rainfall.

Yellow colour code warning is also issued for Malappuram district for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IMD has also forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds reaching a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour will persist in the state till Saturday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued thunderstorm warnings. Two days ago, the state had witnessed a lightning casualty as an Ernakulam native woman died after being struck by lightning. Ammini, a 64-year-old woman hailing from Mookannor panchayat in the district, had reportedly stepped out of her house to take cattle into the shed when the incident took place.

“Along with the rainfall Kerala is receiving these days, there are chances for lightning from 2 pm to 10 pm. At times, it is seen to be continuing to the night. This lightning is dangerous, can cause damage to human life and property,” KSDMA posted in the weather alert on its official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued no weather warning for fishermen till Friday. However, it has been forecast that sea conditions can be very rough over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal region on Saturday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas on Saturday.

Read:

Kerala to receive above normal rainfall like in 2018 and 2019, forecasts TN Weatherman