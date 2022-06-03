IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka for 4 days

The IMD warned of rain with lightning and thunder in most districts of the state.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Karnataka for four days from Friday, June 3, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions. Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural district, the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Rain is also expected in parts of Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. Yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts. The IMD warned of rain with lightning and thunder in most districts of the state. Bengaluru will experience lightning and thunderstorms on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur will not be affected by the rainfall, the IMD said. A Yellow alert is a signal of just watch and the weather condition during this alert is heavy rain from 7.5 mm to 15 mm.

The state is all set to receive rains even as in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, temperatures are likely to soar. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said, based on IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecasts, that temperatures are likely to soar as high as 47 degree Celsius. People are advised to be vigilant about the intensity of heat, a release from APSDMA said. People have been advised to stay indoors as far as possible and to stay hydrated.

Heavy rains had lashed Bengaluru last month which had also led to the death of two labourers at a pipeline worksite near Upkar Layout bus stand in Ullal Uppanagar. The workers, identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were engaged in Cauvery Stage V pipeline works when they lost their lives.

With IANS inputs