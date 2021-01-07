IMD issues yellow alert to 7 K’taka districts, Bengaluru rainfall to continue

Bengaluru and many places over north-interior Karnataka will see rainfall until January 11 due to prevalent easterly winds, the IMD said.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Karnataka for the next 24 hours. The storms will occur in all the coastal belt and ghat districts of south-interior Karnataka. Bengaluru and many places over north-interior Karnataka will also see rainfall till January 11 due to prevalent easterly winds, the IMD said.

In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued in districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamgaluru and Shivamogga for January 8 and 9. On Wednesday, four stations in coastal Karnataka and five stations in south-interior Karnataka recorded heavy rainfall as well.

Meanwhile, rains will continue in Bengaluru till January 11, keeping the weather gloomy and overcast. The intensity of the rain will remain between light and moderate with most parts of the city expected to receive showers. The city recorded unexpected rains on Wednesday, due to the same weather phenomenon.

Manoj Rajan, Special Commissioner for Disaster Management, said, “Under the influence of wind continuity, a trough at low-level easterlies over Karnataka state and due to cyclonic circulation, a trough over the central part of Arabian sea and southern part of Bay of Bengal have formed. As a result of this, most districts of Karnataka are very likely to receive fairly widespread light to moderate rains; and at isolated places, heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activity during the next 48 hours.”

He added, “Mainly Malnad and coastal districts are very likely to receive widespread moderate, with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places. South and north-interior Karnataka districts are likely to receive scattered to widespread, with light to moderate rains, and heavy rains associated with thunder activity at a few places today and tomorrow.”