IMD issues red, orange alerts for Kâ€™taka, Bengaluru to see rainfall on July 10 and 11

The IMD said that rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur in most places of coastal Karnataka, south-interior Karnataka, and many places in the north-interior Karnataka.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru issued red and orange alerts for Karnataka for July 10 and 11, and also forecast widespread rainfall in the coastal parts of the state.

The IMD said that with the strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Arabian sea, the formation of a low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west the Bay of Bengal by July 11 will intensify the monsoon in Karnataka. The weather department has issued orange alerts for July 9, 10 and 13; while red alerts were issued for July 11 and 12. Bengaluru is very likely to see rain and thundershowers over the next 48 hours, the IMD said in its forecast.

The IMD has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur in most places of coastal Karnataka, south-interior Karnataka and many places in the north-interior Karnataka.

In their forecast for fishermen, the weather department has advised them not to venture into the sea as the winds are likely to intensify in the stateâ€™s coastal area. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over the Karnataka coast, the IMD said.

CS Patil, the director of IMD Bengaluru, said that the Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru districts will see heavy to very heavy rainfalls. He added that the districts may witness extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. Meanwhile Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Raichur, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts may experience heavy rainfall in isolated instances and thus yellow alert has been issued for the following districts from July 9 â€“ 13.

Patil told Mint that coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts like Shivamogga, Chikkmagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu district received deficit rainfall from June until July 7. Additionally, states like Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala will also experience heavy rainfall, stated the report.