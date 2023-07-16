IMD issues rainfall alert in Telangana and Andhra

A cyclonic circulation over the North-West Bay of Bengal around July 18 is likely to cause rain in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, July 16 issued an alert for multiple districts in Telangana for five days (from June 16) indicating thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall. As per the IMD weather report, northern districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy will likely be impacted by heavy rains the next week.

According to the press release, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North-West Bay of Bengal around July 18, due to which heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri including northern districts of Telangana until July 21.

On Sunday, Kottapalle in Mancherial district received 115 mm rain, while several places in Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda districts received rainfall above 40 mm. Meanwhile some locations in Hyderabad city received less than 2 mm of rainfall on Sunday. Hyderabad would likely witness a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers until Wednesday, according to IMD.

In Andhra Pradesh light to moderate rains will continue in the next four days according to AP disaster management. Moderate rains will occur in northern districts of the state including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju districts while Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Kurnool and Nandyal districts will receive light showers throughout the week.

Cyclone circulation on July 18 likely will intensify the rains. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall to occur in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju districts from July 18 to July 21.