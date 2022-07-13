IMD issues orange warning for three northern Kerala districts

A yellow warning has been issued for the other 11 districts of the state for Wednesday, July 13.

news Rains

An orange warning has been issued in Kerala's Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts of Kerala for the next 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy showers there from Tuesday night. The orange warning indicates very heavy rainfall, of over 100 mm, in the next 24 hours.

All the other 11 districts of the state were placed under yellow alert for Wednesday, July 13. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has alerted the people residing in low-lying areas, river banks, and hilly areas that are prone to landslips to be on extreme alert. The Kerala Police and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department are also on high alert along with volunteers, ahead of the expected heavy rains.

The IMD has said that heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from July 13 to 16, 2022. A fisherman warning has also been issued, with the IMD predicting that strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the mentioned period, the IMD has said.

IMD added that rainfall occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in some areas, with Padinjarathara Dam in Wayanad district recording 12 cm rain and Munnar in Idukki, Vythiri in Wayanad and Kakkayam in Kozhikode district recording 7 cm rain each.