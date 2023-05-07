IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation

According to a statement from the Met Department, a low-pressure area will likely form over the Bay of Bengal on May 8 that can lead to a cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying there is a high likelihood of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal in the next 48 to 72 hours. According to the warning, due to cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low pressure area is likely to form on Monday, May 8. The warning also adds that the low pressure area “...is likely to intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea around May 9 and thereafter likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.”

The IMD also added that the details of the cyclone’s path and intensity can be determined only after the low pressure area has formed. Presently, rain predictions have been issued in 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishangiri, and Tirupathur.

According to reports, if the cyclone forms, it will be named Mocha. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has also issued a warning for fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea between May 7 and 11. Stating that the sea condition is likely to be rough over the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, the RMC also issued the following guidelines:

> Fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from May 7 onwards, and into southeast & adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 9 onwards.

> Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places, and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9.