IMD issues five-day rainfall warning to Telangana

The state is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over North-interior Karnataka.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day rainfall warning from May 8 to May 12. According to its forecast, the state is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning in several parts under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over North-interior Karnataka.

The districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, Pedappally, Mulugu, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Medchal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and others would receive the rainfall for the five days due to the cyclonic circulation .

On May 12 in particular, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph were likely to occur in isolated parts of the state, IMD said. “A trough runs from West Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood to north-interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over North-interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked,” the IMD observed.

As per the IMD’s weather report published at 8.30 am on Saturday, Tamsi in Adilabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 2 cm. The IMD said that rain occurred in several isolated parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda district in the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius, followed by Adilabad at 40.3 degree Celsius. Ramagundam recorded 39.4 degree Celisus, while Medak and Khammam recorded 39.2 degrees each and Bhadrachalam recorded a maximum temperature 38.4 degrees. Nizamabad saw the temperature shoot up to 38.2 degrees, followed by Mahabubnagar at 38 degrees, Hyderabad at 37.1 degrees, Hanamkonda at 37 degrees, and Dundigal at 36.8 degrees. Hakimpet recorded the lowest temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius, IMD reported.

In the Greater Hyderabad region, Maruthinagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius, according to Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS). According to TSPDS, rainfall was witnessed in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts on Saturday.

According to the IMD’s regional forecast, rainfall occurred at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep area, coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka, besides a few places over Tamil Nadu, south-interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana on Saturday.