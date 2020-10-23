IMD forecasts thunderstorms across Rayalaseema in Andhra on Friday

At least 19 people in the state have died in rain-related incidents over the past few days.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema on Friday. Rayalaseema comprises the four districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor in southern Andhra Pradesh. However, the Met Department did not predict any rainfall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has concentrated into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west central region off the east coast.

The depression lay at a latitude of 18.7 degrees north and 87 degrees east longitude, about 180 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 350 km southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal and 490 km southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north northeastwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast as a deep depression between Sagar Islands and Khepupara on Friday afternoon," said a Met Department official.

The recent floods have caused severe damage in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At least 19 people in Andhra Pradesh are known to have died in rain-related incidents in the past few days, and the state government has granted an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

As of Wednesday, the state Ministry of Agriculture had estimated damage to 1.07 lakh hectares of crops, including 13,563 hectares of horticulture and 2,974 hectares of pisciculture. Around 478 boats belonging to fishermen were also damaged.

Chief Minister Jagan has directed officials to submit crop damage enumeration reports by October 31. Farm input subsidies worth Rs 145 crore will be credited on October 27 for the months of June, July, August and September.

Officials have been directed to provide basic food supplies to flood-affected families. CM Jagan has also directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 500 to every person departing a flood relief camp.

