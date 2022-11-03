Imagine Dragons to AP Dhillon: Full list of performers at Lollapalooza India 2023

The two-day music festival will be held for the first time in India in January, with the line-up including Indian artists like Divine and Prateek Kuhad, dream-pop ban Cigarettes After Sex, EDM artist Zhu and others.

news Entertainment

The first India edition of iconic global music festival Lollapalooza will be headlined by popular music groups Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, the organisers announced Thursday, November 3. The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28 and 29, entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS) said in a media statement.

The inaugural India chapter will feature more than 40 artists, across four stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, which will be opened to over 60,000 fans across both days. The line-up features popular Indian artists like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood (a metal band from Delhi) and The Yellow Diary (an alternative rock outfit from Mumbai), Indian post-rock band Aswekeepsearching, and Chennai-based alternative band The F16s, among others.

American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's global heavyweight Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast (indie pop band headed by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner), and American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will also perform at the festival.

it's with no shortage of emotion and excitement that we can finally announce we're headlining the first ever LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA. to our friends in this beautiful country, we've waited far too long to come and see you, but we're going to make it up to you. https://t.co/k34Wvt4inL pic.twitter.com/1YpvhBL9i7 November 3, 2022

The lineup also features Madeon, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Phase-wise tickets for the first edition of the star-studded Lollapalooza India will be live on lollaindia.com on November 3 from 6.15 am onwards. Registrations for the India edition went live on http://lollaindia.com starting July 27 until July 31 for fans to register themselves for this musical extravaganza. Limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users went live on August 1, which starts from Rs 7,000.

The annual music festival Lollapalooza, which was launched in 1991, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture. For 31 years, Lollapalooza has travelled the world, with seven locations across three continents that annually host the event. The eighth destination of the festival is India. BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Watch The Chinmayi Show on TNM.

In this week's episode, singer Chinmayi discusses stalking. Actor Parvathy, journalist Chandra Srikanth and many others share their experiences.